‘Who’s Who Diversity in Color’ May 18 at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Who’s Who Diversity in Color is hosting it’s third networking reception Thursday, May 18 at Ball Park Village. Publisher Ericca Willis joined us on the 9 a.m. show to discuss the event.

Musician Rhoda G. performed live.

Who’s Who Diversity in Color is an annual publication with a mission to document and celebrate the achievements of all people of color. Their goal is to highlight the best in all ethnic communities, while working with corporate partners to share diversity initiatives and the best of their senior staff.

Who’s who Diversity in Color

Ballpark Village

601 Clark Ave

June 9th, 2016

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

For more information visit: whoswhodiversityincolor.com/