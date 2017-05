Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A woman in north St. Louis is shaken up after she was carjacked early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened a little after 2:00am in the 5300 block of West Florissant.

The woman tells FOX 2 that two men approached her when she pulled up to her apartment. They didn't show a gun but threatened to shoot her if she didn't give up the car.

Police are investigating.