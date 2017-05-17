× Body of missing Florissant woman found in Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The body of a missing woman was found floating in the Mississippi River over the weekend.

According to Madison Police Chief Chris Burns, 20-year-old Gift Kamau of Florissant was reported missing on March 30 after her car was found abandoned in Madison, Illinois. Her body was located May 13 around 12:15 a.m. near Gasconade Street.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office was only able to identity Kamau via dental records. Burns said investigators believe Kamau committed suicide, adding that a suicide note had been found.

Kamau’s family and friends believe she had left to go to class at Saint Louis University on the morning of March 30. The university said she hasn’t attended the school since December 2015.

Surveillance footage from a camera at the Chain of Rocks Bridge showed Kamau walking across the bridge around that same day, Burns said. Authorities recovered her cellphone, cash, and bank cards, which Burns believes were left behind.