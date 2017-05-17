× Boil order for parts of Jefferson County lifted after three weeks

HIGH RIDGE, MO (KTVI) – A boil order for a significant portion of Jefferson County has been lifted. People and businesses in Public Water District #2 have been dealing with the inconvenience for three weeks. It was put into place after record flooding in the area. The utility says there is nothing special that needs to be done, you can use the water as usual.

Owners of the neighboring Dave’s Diner and Pegg’s Restaurant On the Boulevard in High Ridge said they’ve been boiling water for everything; from washing dishes to cooking food.

The owners said the 2015 flood shut them down for a couple of days, but this year’s flood has affected them for three weeks. While Pegg’s is doing ok and spending about $200 per day on bottled water and ice, Dave’s Diner has reported its business has dropped about 25 percent.

