Chelsea Manning freed after 7 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The U.S. Army says Pvt. Chelsea Manning has been released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith says The transgender soldier was released from Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday. Former President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency during his final days in office.

Manning, an Oklahoma native, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud. She was acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy.

The former intelligence analyst in Iraq acknowledged leaking the materials, saying she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military’s disregard of the effects of war on civilians.

She was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison.