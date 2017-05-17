Child recovering after late night shooting inside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering Wednesday after he was shot in the stomach. The shooting happened just after 9pm Tuesday Inside of a home at the 4900 block of San Francisco avenue near north Kingshighway in north St. Louis.

Investigators say that it looks like the child may have shot himself, or was accidentally shot by another child. We're also told that another 6-year-old and three adults were home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors say the family had recently moved to the area. The adults can face charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The child abuse unit is investigating to determine if charges will be filed. The gun was also recovered at the home.

At last check the child was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. So far there's no word on his release.