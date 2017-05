Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A boy was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting took place just after 4:55 p.m. in a home in the 5900 block of Lalite Avenue, located in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police said a group of children were in a room together when the shooting occurred.

The victim was said to be conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. He remains listed in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated as a criminal case, police said. The weapon has not been recovered.