Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY MAY 18, 2017:

The block is fading away and that means the pattern gets more active and unsettled…it is still a slow process…partly sunny and not as windy on Thursday…a few spot storms late day into the evening…very, very tough to find…think a dry day…into the mid to upper 80’s…increasing rain and storms late Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and well into Saturday…not raining all the time…think a Spring pattern…periods of heavy rain at times and some storms…we could see a break in the wet Friday evening and we will will dry out going thru the morning on Sunday…a wet run once again.