Harmony for Peace concert at Powell Symphony Hall

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Music has charms to sooth a savage beast to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak. But can music bring peace to the streets of St. Louis and to the world?

In 2003, doctors told pianist Gohei Nishikawa that he would never play the piano again. They were wrong.

He’s going to try and bring peace and harmony to St. Louis in a special concert June 4th at Powell Symphony Hall.

Peace Concert in St. Louis: Hope and Love for Tomorrow

Powell Symphony Hall

Sunday, June 4th

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Curtain call is at 5 p.m.

For more information visit: powellhall.com