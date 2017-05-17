Hundreds of Missouri sex offenders now required to wear GPS monitors for life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Hundreds of sex offenders in Missouri are learning they must wear a GPS monitoring system on their ankles for life. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri revised its criminal code and it went into effect in January.

The new requirement effects all offenders who were found guilty or plead guilty to various sex crimes after August of 2006. They are subject to added security measures, even if it wasn't part of their sentencing agreement.

Sex offenders must pay a $30 monthly fee for the monitoring service. Those affected are working to reverse the criminal code.