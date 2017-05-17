Nurse discusses importance of using sunscreen

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Many of us love the beach and we know that sunscreen is a must. But now doctors say our skin is so vulnerable to cancer we should apply sunscreen every day no matter what.

Registered Nurse, Pat Cook shares why sunscreen is so important.

May 27 is National Sunscreen Day. It’s just in time to stock up for the summer. People of all ages need to protect themselves from the sun by using sunscreen.

Dermatologists recommend an application of SPF 30 or 50 to exposed skin daily, whether you are indoors or outside. The evidence continues to mount that exposed skin at any place on the body can lead to skin cancer.

With age, skin becomes thinner, more fragile, and less likely to protect and rejuvenate itself. Seniors must take precautions to avoid harmful sun exposure and heed these tips to help protect the body`s largest organ this summer.

