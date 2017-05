ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Only one in three children are physically active every day. One in five school-aged children are obese.



At the rate we’re going, this inactivity could cost us trillions.

Lori Patterson talks about the battle against childhood obesity and ways to help.

Kids Kamp Challenge®

Oak Creek Park

St. Peters, Missouri

Thursdays in June from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

To Register visit: https://yz199.infusionsoft.com/app/manageCart/showManageOrder