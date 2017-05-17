× Major Case Squad investigators called for Berkeley murder

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad is investigating a Berkeley murder. They are asking for tips to help solve a homicide that happened in the 6000 block of Madison.

Terrance Robinson, 25, was found shot to death at 2am Wednesday. He lived in the 10,000 block of Gourock Drive in Riverview.

The Berkeley Police Department requested the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation. Do you have any information? Call the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPPS (8477).