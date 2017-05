Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, MO (KTVI) - A Missouri Department of Transportation emergency response vehicle was struck on northbound Interstate 55 Wednesday morning. The accident happened near the exit for highway M.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene to help clear the accident. Traffic is backed up in the area.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.