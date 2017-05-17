New protest planned after student march leads to suspensions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI)-Nearly 200 Hazelwood West High School students walked out of class in a peaceful protest in support of their teachers. This morning, they're planning a different protest.

The original protest involved talks on a new teachers contract. The students were upset with the school board's reluctance to negotiate in good faith. Some students say they were told they would only face a warning for their walkout.

Instead, the school district imposed a five-day suspension, which means seniors won't be able to walk at their graduation this Saturday.

This morning, students planned another march to protest the suspensions. Parents upset about the ruling say they plan a lawsuit.

Amid the protests, the teachers union voted "under protest" to approve a tentative contract deal with the school district.