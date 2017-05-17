Normandy High Marching Band to perform at Annie Malone Parade

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Are you planning on attending107th Annual Annie Malone ” May Day” Parade? If so you can witness the sounds of Normandy High School Marching Band.

Annie Malone was the founder of Poro College and a pioneer manufacturer of cosmetic products. She served as President of the Board of Directors of the St. Louis Colored Orphans’ Home from 1919 to 1943. It was renamed in her honor in 1946 to Annie Malone Children’s Home.

Now called the Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center, the agency is a multi-service center in the community, addressing social and education needs of children and families in crisis and at-risk throughout St. Louis.

In 1910, the first May Day Parade was held. Today, the parade is the largest African-American parade in the country.

This year, the Annie Malone May Day Parade will take place on Sunday, May 21, at 1:00 p.m. It travels down Market Street, from 20th to Broadway.

To learn more information visit: Anniemalone.com

FOX 2 is your proud sponsor