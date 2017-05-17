Police frustrated as suspect continues to run afoul of the law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Fox 2 News uncovered the long criminal history of a young man police accuse of going on a St. Louis area crime spree since at least last summer. Somehow he has continued to go free.

A victim of his most recent crime is in a hospital on life support, police said Wednesday.

Savon Durphey, of Overland, is locked up in the St. Louis County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

Typically, suspects are released by posting 10 percent in cash. In this case, that’s $1,000. There’s concern Durphey, 23, may go free again.

He's been a suspect in at least eight crimes and is accused of leading police on three pursuits; the latest nearly killed a woman in St. Louis Monday night.

Durphey is one of three suspects who led St. Ann police on a chase in August, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, driving on the wrong side of the road in a stolen pickup truck, with no driver’s license.

Police couldn’t show Durphey actually stole the truck, so he was released.

He faces only five municipal traffic offenses. His court date is next month.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed that two months after the chase, St. Ann police sought a drug distribution charge against him, but prosecutors are still awaiting lab results on the suspected drugs before issuing charges.

Durphey was also charged with felony vehicle tampering in the City of St. Louis. He was driving a stolen car near downtown in November, authorities said.

Still a free man in March, Murphey ran from the Major Case Squad during a double murder investigation, police said. Durphey allegedly crashed his car into an alley in Hillsdale. He was not the murder suspect, but police found what appeared to be heroin and weapons in the car.

Again, prosecutors are waiting on lab results before issuing charges.

Again, Durphey was released. He even got his car back.

Last month, federal agents served a search warrant at Durphey’s Overland apartment, looking for drugs and weapons.

The court records have been sealed and there’s been no indictment as of yet.

Then on Monday night, Durphey crashed the same black Cadillac he crashed in Hillsdale in March after yet another police pursuit, police said.

A woman in one of the cars he struck was hospitalized and placed on life support, as police shake their heads at seeing Durphey and that car again.

At present, Durphey is being held only a charge of resisting arrest by fleeing for Monday’s pursuit and crash. Additional charges are pending yet again.