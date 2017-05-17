ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Now that the weather is heating up, fela and tick season is here. While it’s troubling for pet owners and their animals, humans need to worry about them as well.
Dr. Annu Terkonda, Medical Director at Total Access Urgent Care, talks about the red flags associated with tick bites.
Illnesses/Symptoms:
- Lyme
- Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes
- Erythema migrans (EM) rash – looks like Bullseye
- Rocky Mountain Spotted fever
fever, headache, and muscle aches.
- Rash: small, flat, non-itchy, pink spots that eventually will darken to deep red/purple
- Ehrlichiosis
- Fever, headache, chills, malaise, muscle pain, GI disturbances, confusion
- Rash – more common among children
- Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes))
Seek prompt medical attention if:
- Development of flu-like symptoms: fatigue, chills, headache, body aches
- Appearance of rash
