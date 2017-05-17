ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Now that the weather is heating up, fela and tick season is here. While it’s troubling for pet owners and their animals, humans need to worry about them as well.

Dr. Annu Terkonda, Medical Director at Total Access Urgent Care, talks about the red flags associated with tick bites.

Illnesses/Symptoms:

Lyme

Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes

Erythema migrans (EM) rash – looks like Bullseye

Rocky Mountain Spotted fever

fever, headache, and muscle aches. Rash: small, flat, non-itchy, pink spots that eventually will darken to deep red/purple

Ehrlichiosis

Fever, headache, chills, malaise, muscle pain, GI disturbances, confusion

Seek prompt medical attention if:

Development of flu-like symptoms: fatigue, chills, headache, body aches

Appearance of rash

