ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating after a ridesharing driver was shot Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. The victim was discovered around 2:45 a.m. inside of a car in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was either an Uber or Lyft driver.

The person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.