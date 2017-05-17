Shots fired at MetroLink train near Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI)- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after shots were fired at a MetroLink train in the metro east overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. between Washington Park and Fairview Heights.

Metro officials say no passengers on the train were injured. It has been taken out of service.

One witness was heading home from the Cardinals game. He tells FOX 2 bullet holes were evident when he and his family arrived at the Fairview Heights station.

There is no further information at this time.

