Song of the Day – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales” Advanced Screening

Jack Sparrow is back in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” and you can win your way into an advanced screening at the Marcus Wehrenberg Galaxy 14 next Tuesday, May 23rd at 7pm.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” a rip-roaring adventure that finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Enter today at (station website) for your chance to win a pair of passes to attend the 3D advance screening in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 23rd! “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” sets sail into theaters nationwide on May 26, 2017.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, May 17th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!