St. Louis County Pipes and Drummers Honor Fallen Colleague at National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVI) – A group of musicians from the St. Louis area brought their pipes, drums, and hearts with them to Washington, D.C.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Pipes & Drums returned to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.

The annual event draws up to 30,000 visitors to honor fallen law officers. In 2016, 143 officers were killed in the line of duty, according to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was among those recognized at the event. The 33 year-old husband and father was shot and killed while responding to a call in October 2016.

The performances will hold special significance for the Snyder family.

“When we play for his family, we want to make sure everything is right. Not just musically. But the emotion that comes out of the music. It needs to be perfect. And anything shy of that would be a disappointment,” Lt. Francis Gomez said.

Members of other departments from across the country have expressed condolences, the band said.

“This is one big family. It doesn’t matter whether you’re from Missouri, or Alaska, Hawaii, New Jersey,” Det. Dave Sandbach said. “We’re all family. And we’re here to support each other.”