St. Louis Treasurer starts GoFundMe page to remove Confederate monument in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS - A GoFundMe page started by St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones aims to take down a Confederate Monument in Forest Park. The goal is to raise $25,000. The Confederate monument was placed in the park in 1914 by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

It appears she had some trouble setting up the account. Jones tweeted Wednesday, "The word 'Confederate' scares GoFundMe and they won't let me set it up for a week."

Jones eventually got the account set up. She has raised several hundred dollars over the last few hours. If the fund keeps up this pace then she should have no problem meeting the goal.

FOX 2 was the first to report Mayor Lyda Krewson's support for the removal of the monument. In a statement, she said, "I know this is an emotionally-charged issue for people on both sides. But this monument is hurtful to so many people and I believe it should come down."

About two year ago, then-mayor Francis Slay created a committee to discuss how to remove the monument. The committee estimated it would cost a little over $100,000 for removal or deconstruction.

City officials said Tuesday that Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the 32-foot-tall monument in Forest Park removed as quickly as possible, and is looking into engineering options to take it down. It will likely be placed in storage since previous efforts to find a museum to house it have been unsuccessful.

Other cities are grappling with what to do about Confederate monuments and statues. New Orleans recently removed two of four statues honoring Confederate-era figures. Plans are in place to remove a statue of a Confederate general in Charlottesville, Virginia, leading to a scuffle over the weekend. And commissioners in Orlando, Florida, are discussing whether to remove from a downtown park a statue recognizing Confederate veterans.