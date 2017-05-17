The Magic House’s backyard transformed into a beach for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - This summer from May 17 through June 25, Museum visitors won't have to go any farther than The Magic House's own backyard to experience a day at the beach. With the help of ten truckloads of sand, The Magic House`s backyard is being transformed once again into a beachfront park.

Visitors can take a stroll along the boardwalk, search for some seashells at the shell dig, relax under a colorful beach umbrella and have the chance to build a sandcastle along-side world-champion sand sculptor Dan Belcher as he sculpts a gigantic 75-ton sandcastle!

Belcher will be an artist in residence at the Museum May 17 through June 4 while he completes the sandcastle. This year`s sculpture will make the thirteenth magnificent sandcastle that Belcher has created for The Magic House.

Sandcastle Beach is sponsored by Prairie Farms Dairy and North Star Frozen Treats and is free with regular admission of $11.00 per person.

Sandcastle Beach

Today - June 25th

The Magic House

516 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood

www.MagicHouse.org

314-822-8900