The 1967 World Champion St. Louis Cardinals were back at Busch Stadium on Wednesday for a luncheon to reunite this team on the 50th anniversary of their title. The El Birdos were also honored with a parade and introductions before the Red Sox vs Cardinals game.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at the luncheon and caught up with several of the Cardinals stars of 1967.

1967 team members Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton talk about the importance of Lou Brock to that World Series winning team.