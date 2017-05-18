× Construction worker hospitalized after hit-and-run near Affton; suspect sought

AFFTON, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a construction worker was struck overnight in south St. Louis County.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Heege Road and New Hampshire Avenue. A pickup truck travelling eastbound struck the worker. It was last seen travelling east on Heege Road and south on Mackenzie.

Authorities say the eastbound lanes of Heege Road were closed for paving.

The victim is a 55-year-old male. He was taken a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a white extended cab pick-up truck, with front end damage. It’s possibly missing a driver’s side headlight.

If you have any information please call 911.