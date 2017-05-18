Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY MAY 19, 2017:

Into an unsettled weather pattern Friday and Saturday…Sunday still looking okay thou cooler. Waves of rain and storms…starting early, early Friday morning,..then a break for many hours…clouds control and slightly cooler…more wet rolling in mid evening on Friday into late Friday Night..then a break…more moving in Saturday afternoon and evening…then clearing out. It will not be raining all the time…coming in waves…so expect a fair share of dry time in between each wave. So lets watch the sky and be ready to get inside…quiet Sunday and Monday…then more wet Monday night and Tuesday