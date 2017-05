ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-An Endangered Person Advisory is issued by St. Louis County police for a 30-year-old man.

They’re concerned Anthony Signaigo might harm himself.

He is five foot seven, 160 pounds and was last seen Wednesday morning on Montevale Court in Fenton. Signaigo could be driving a white 2017 Toyota Camry.

If you see him, call St. Louis County police or 911.