‘Gunbusters’ destroys confiscated firearms with 6,000-pound ‘pulvervizer’

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Meticulous destruction might be the best way to describe the work being done at Gunbusters.

“These are guns that are used in a crime or taken from somebody by the police department,” said City of St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts. “We store those guns for evidence if they have to go to trial. And then after so many years, we then go to the (St. Louis) Circuit Attorney's Office and they make sure those guns are no longer needed for evidence for any kind of crime. Then we have the guns available to be destroyed.”

The Chesterfield based business on Thursday morning shredded their 10,000th gun, this one turned over by the St. Louis City Sheriff's Department.

Firing up the Gunbusters Firearms Pulverizer, the machine can turn a gun into decimated pieces of steel and plastic in just seven seconds. A 6,000 pound machine, enough to crush a car, provides the meticulous destruction for things that once cause random chaos.

“We take in their firearms, destroying them individually and recording the serial number of the firearm, the case or evidence of the firearm, and the time and date,” said Scott Reed, Vice President Gunbusters. “So they have 100 percent proof that what is asked to be destroyed is destroyed.”

A recent shipment of guns from Phelps County, Missouri will be marked, photographed, videotaped, and a copy of the entire process sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. The pieces of pulverized firearms will be recycled for scrap.