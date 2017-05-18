× Hazelwood School District rescinds student suspensions over walkout

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) – The Hazelwood School District has rescinded the suspensions of students who walked out of class earlier this week. It turns out district workers may have encouraged the walkout.

More than 100 students at Hazelwood West High School were suspended when they walked out of school in support of teachers who are in contract negotiations. Students were disappointed to learn some of their favorite teachers aren’t returning next year.

Twelve of the students were seniors, who were then barred from walking across the stage at Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

With the suspension rescinded, those 12 seniors will be allowed to walk.

The current union contract ends June 30 and the district and the union have been at odds throughout the winter and spring.

The Hazelwood School District released the following statement regarding the Hazelwood West students: