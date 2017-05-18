Heroes to be honored in I-44, Lindbergh school bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-One week after the frightening school bus crash that sent 13 children to the hospital, there will be a special thank you this morning to all those who helped the kids at the scene.

Hanna Woods Elementary School, where those young kids were coming to when the crash happened, is holding what`s being called a hero assembly.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Interstate 44, east of Lindbergh. Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say the driver of a red Pontiac lost control trying to pass another vehicle and hit the school bus.

The impact caused the bus to run off the right side of highway, crash through a guardrail and careen down a ravine. Bystanders helped get the children out of the bus. The school bus driver was trapped and had to be rescued by EMS crews.

The patrol told us the 23-year-old Pontiac driver admitted he was going too fast.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report he has been ticketed for careless and imprudent driving. None of the kids was seriously hurt but the 37-year-old school bus driver was hospitalized for some time. The Post reports she was released from the hospital this past Tuesday.

The Pontiac driver wasn`t hurt.

Among those invited to this morning`s assembly, the first responders from the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and the good Samaritans who helped the kids and the bus driver. She has been praised for keeping the bus upright during the entire incident.

The parents of the kids on the bus will also likely be in attendance, along with officials from Children`s Hospital where the kids were taken for treatment.