Hillsboro High School graduation ceremony delayed due to manhunt

HILLSORO, MO (KTVI) - Graduation for Hillsboro High School seniors was delayed an hour Thursday after a manhunt for a fugitive forced the district to go on lockdown.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Hillsboro R-3 School District was placed on a modified lockdown, which means students could move around the school, but no one could enter or leave. At 3:30 p.m. when school was supposed to be dismissed, the lockdown was still active, and parents were notified that students would have to stay late at school. Around 5 p.m., parents and guardians were allowed to walk into school, show their license, and pick up their student.

While all of this was happening, Hillsboro seniors were left to wonder if graduation was going to happening.

The superintendent decided to postpone graduation one hour to make up for the delay in getting students released from school.

Parents said overall they are very happy with the way the district handled the lockdown.