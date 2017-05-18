× Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting at a home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that police responded Wednesday to a call that shots had been fired. The officers found that a man had sustained a gunshot wound when they arrived. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police didn’t immediately release any other details. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV