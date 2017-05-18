Lou Brock Returns to Busch Stadium to Reunite with his 1967 World Champ Teammates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Championship team on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Among the players from that team coming to the ceremony was Hall of Famer Lou Brock. The Cardinals lead off hitter in the 1960's and 1970's has been battling bone marrow cancer and set a goal to join his teammates for this special occasion. Lou did just that and got a huge ovation from Cardinals fans.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Brock and got his reaction to the ovation and how his health is currently.