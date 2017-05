× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 70% off Nike items at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Just do it and save with Nike at Kohl’s online. While supplies last, get Nike clothing, shoes and accessories for up to 70 percent off. Check out styles for men, women and children.

Shipping adds $8.95 or is free when you spend $75 or more.

No additional promo codes work on Nike brand, but you can get yes two you rewards.

To shop visit: Kohls.com