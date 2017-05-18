Meet Soccer Star Kirsten Davis

Posted 10:47 pm, May 18, 2017, by

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate introduces you to soccer super player Kirsten Davis. The Westminster Academy star just completed her high school career. Davis finishes with an astonishing 173 goals in her prep career. Davis will continue her college career at Texas Tech University with hopes on playing on the USA Olympic team or in the Women's World Cup.

 