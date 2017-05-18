Pointfest cancelled after sudden death of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell

Pointfest, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, has been cancelled following the sudden death of Soudgarden front man, Chris Cornell.

Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre posted a message to Facebook:

It is with deep regret, due to the sudden passing of Chris Cornell of Soundgarden overnight, Pointfest on Saturday is cancelled.

The company says tickets purchased online at LiveNation.com or through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

If your tickets were purchased at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Box Office, they must be returned to the box office for full refund.

They extend their deepest sympathies to the members of Soundgarden, their crew, management, and the Cornell family.