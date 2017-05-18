Reward offered after shots fired at MetroLink train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Earlier this week, Metrolink passengers heading home from a Cardinals game hit the floor when the train was hit by several gunshots, while traveling through the metro east.

Security on Metrolink is a topic discussed frequently and it will certainly be on the minds of St. Louis County Council members Thursday. The council will meet this afternoon to talk about safety concerns on Metrolink trains and platforms.

That meeting is happening this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the county government center in Clayton.

About 20 people were on the train Tuesday night. No one was injured.

Metro is going over surveillance footage and Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The St. Clair County Sherriff`s Department suspects the incident was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers, or submit a tip through the app 'P-3 tips.'