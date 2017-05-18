Strawberry season at Eckert’s in Belleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Strawberry picking season is in full swing at Eckert's Belleville farm. After less-than-ideal growing conditions with unseasonably warm weather in February, a cold snap in March and heavy rains in April, Chris Eckert is calling this a "miracle crop" saying its the largest their farm has ever produced.

Visitors may Pick-Your-Own strawberries daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at $2.79 per pound. Pre-picked strawberries may be purchased in the Country store for $4.99 per quart. Strawberry baked good, preserves, salsa, salad dressing and wine may also be purchased in the Country Store.

The Annual Strawberry Festival is happening May 20-21 and 27-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The festival will include live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and, of course, strawberries.

If the weather cooperates, Eckert expects strawberries to be available for another three weeks.

For Eckert family recipes using their fresh, locally-grown strawberries and much more, visit their blog: http://www.eckerts.com/family-recipe-blog/

951 S. Green Mount Road

Belleville, IL 62220

For additional information visit: http://www.eckerts.com