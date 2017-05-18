Witness describes seeing fugitive on the run in Hillsboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The ongoing search for a suspect near Hillsboro got a little too close for comfort for one family when the fugitive ran right into the creek just feet away from their home.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, told Fox 2 News that she was alerted when her dogs started barking.

“So I looked out the front window and there's a guy running down the road here and he went down into the creek over there. I knew something wasn't right, because I’d never seen him before,” she said.

Not knowing what the man was capable of, she warned her children to stay away from the windows as she called 911.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jason Wilson, has been described as a serial burglar.

Once a deputy arrived, the mother said “He got his rifle out of his trunk and headed that way.”

“I stuck my head out the door and he asked which direction he went and I pointed in the direction I saw him go.”

Authorities called off the search for Wilson for the night. They believe he may be hiding with family or friends of his in the area.

“It's puts you on edge a lot,” the mother said.