About 64,000 without power after thunderstorms move across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Nearly 64,000 customers are without power after thunderstorms moved across the St. Louis area Friday. The National Weather Service has canceled a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in effect until 10 a.m.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,a power surge briefly affected passenger screening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Eastbound Manchester Road at Clarkson will remain closed due to snapped power lines. Ladue Road is also closed between Route 141 and Pebble Acres and Clayton and Plaza Frontenac.

FOX 2 viewers reported outages in Wentzville, Maryland Heights, Florissant, Hazelwood, Ballwin, Crestwood and Troy, Missouri. They’ve also reported downed trees and outages in Imperial, Wood River, Illinois, St. Peters and St. Charles.

A spokeswoman for Ameren told the Post, 68,000 electric customers statewide were in the dark, and 59,000 of those were in the St. Louis metro area.

The hardest-hit areas were in Berkeley and Maryland Heights, where FOX 2 is located.

Faith Academy in Earth City, Holy Spirit Catholic School, Normandy Schools Collaborative and Whitfield School are closed.

For additional information visit Ameren.com or download the app to receive the latest outage numbers.