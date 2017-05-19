× Agency: Several problems with oversight of Missouri man found in concrete

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – The county agency charged with overseeing the care of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found in a concrete-encased container says it had ongoing issues with the group home where the victim lived.

Callaway County Special Services conducted an internal investigation after Carl DeBrodie was found dead in April. Authorities say DeBrodie, who lived at Second Chance Group Homes in Fulton, was missing for months before his body was found.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the county agency was supposed to have monthly personal visits with DeBrodie but its investigation found the visits were not face-to-face. The case manager overseeing DeBrodie’s care no longer works for the agency.

Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers says federal, state, county and local authorities continue to investigate the case.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune