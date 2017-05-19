Art on the Square artists contending with storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Art on the Square gets underway Friday in Belleville, where artists had to contend with the early morning storms as they set up. Heavy wind and rain knocked down several of the booths.

"I look at my phone and I see this message and it says your booth went over," said artist John Galbo.

Only one of Galbo’s pieces sustained minor damage.

"It got a little bit wet in here, but it dried like they always do. I'd say you can just kind of take a bath with it, but I don’t advise it," he joked.

But Galbo’s come up with a solution to make sure the impending storm doesn't take down his tent again.

"We did more weights. A lot more weights, for sure, so I think that's the big difference," Galbo said.

But there are a few works he plans to rush to safety before it starts pouring again.

Art on the Square executive director Patty Gregory said there's a disaster plan just in case the weather takes a turn for the worst.

"Buildings are also color coded where the artwork goes into and where people can take cover," she said.

Some visitors came early to soak in the sunshine while it lasted, but they worry the rain could put a damper on attendance.

"It doesn’t seem to deter people from coming, since last year in the same situation, we sold 1.5 million in art in three days," Gregory said.