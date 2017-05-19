Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over St. Louis Storm Damage

Cardinals activate Jhonny Peralta from disabled list

Posted 4:21 pm, May 19, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 2: Jhonny Peralta #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals fields a ground ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on October 2, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals have activated infielder Jhonny Peralta from the 10-day disabled list. He had been battling an upper respiratory condition. Rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra has been optioned to Double A Springfield.

Peralta, 34, appeared in eight games with the Cardinals to start the season before being placed on the disabled list April 17. He recently played in three games for Triple-A Memphis on an rehabilitation assignment.

Sierra, 21, made his Major League debut on May 7 and hit safely in each of his seven games played for St. Louis.

Related stories