Man gets 10 years in scalding death of stepson

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) _ A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after his 1-year-old stepson died with severe burns from hot bathwater in suburban Chicago.

WLS-TV reports that 31-year-old Gregory Miles of Calumet City, Illinois, pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the March 2016 death of Noah Rudder and was sentenced. The station says he put burn cream on the child but didn’t call 911 for 12 hours.

The child had third-degree burns from the waist down and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hammond, Indiana.

Miles initially faced first-degree murder and other charges. At the time the boy was burned, Miles was living with the child’s mother.

Beatrice Winfrey, Noah’s grandmother, says the child’s family is “very devastated, very hurt.”

