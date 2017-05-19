Two boys missing from Reynolds County, MO found safe

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-Update 8:58 a.m. An Endangered Person Advisory issued for two boys missing from Reynolds County, Missouri has been canceled.

A search is underway for two young boys missing from Reynolds County, Missouri.

According to KFVS, William Beecher, 13 and Austin Beecher, 8, were last seen after 8 p.m. on May 18.

A witness reported seeing a green General Motors truck driving slowly in the area during the time the boys went missing.

William was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and pull on boots. Investigators say he has a scar on his left wrist. Austin was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and pull on boots as well.

If you have any information related to the endangered missing persons, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 648-2491.

Reynolds County is a county located in the Ozark Foothills Region in the Lead Belt of Missouri.