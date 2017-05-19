× New memorial honors Tuskegee Airman from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A new memorial at Springfield’s airport honors the city’s only resident to graduate from pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Base during World War II.

The late Lyman L. Hubbard Sr. served with the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports a display honoring Hubbard was dedicated Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. It includes several photos and some of his medals.

Hubbard was born in Springfield in 1926 and spent much of his childhood on the family farm. He was a star athlete in high school, competing in basketball, football and track.

Hubbard volunteered for the Army, where he flew a B-25 bomber. Though the military was segregated during World War II, his son Lee Hubbard says he “loved America.”

Lyman Hubbard died in 2012.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register