WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KTVI) – Friday is a special night for several high school graduations in the area and the show must go on rain or shine.

Webster Groves High School seniors are graduating at Moss Field. Some have been concerned with storm chances that are increasing for the evening.

While organizers don't expect to use their back up plan, they do have one in place that would move festivities inside the gymnasium and auditorium. Large monitors are set up for viewing in these indoors facilities if ‘Plan B’ is needed.

Ceremonies for the senior statesmen are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and wrap up around 8:30 p.m.