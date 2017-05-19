× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A severe thunderstorm warning continues for St. Louis, St. Charles and St. Peters until 10 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur before 9 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Around 5:20 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from the Grafton area to Red Bud, moving northeast at 60 mph.

The weather will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 and south wind 6 to 8 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

On Friday night, showers and thunderstorms will likely occur after 1 a.m., with a low around 68.

Southeast winds are expected around 7 mph, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

Locations impacted include:

St. Louis, O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, University City, Ballwin, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Arnold, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, Jennings and St. Ann.

This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site, Confluence State Park, Mastodon Historic Site, Gov. Dunklin`s Grave Historic Site,

and First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site.

This includes the following highways:

Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277.

Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 170 and 191.

Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 220 and 231.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.