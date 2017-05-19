Suspect in Hillsboro police incident captured in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO (KTVI)-The search is over for a serial burglary suspect who escaped from police custody in Jefferson County and set off a major manhunt. Captain Gary Higginbotham with the Jefferson County Sheriff`s Department says the suspect, 32 year old

Jason Wilson, was arrested overnight without any kind of substantial incident. Higginbotham says investigators traced Wilson, who is from the DeSoto area, to south St. Louis late Thursday night on Oregon Street.

He was arrest a short time later.

This all started about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon when Jefferson County Sheriff`s Department detectives originally arrested Wilson at a Phillips 66 on Highway B and Peachtree in connection with several recent burglaries. Higginbotham says Wilson has an extensive burglary history.

Investigators put Wilson into the front seat of an unmarked detectives car with his hands handcuffed behind his back and left him there alone for a short time. Higginbotham says somehow Wilson got his hands to his front side and drove off in the unmarked car.

Wilson dragged one detective.

Another investigator fired shots at Wilson after he drove at him...nearly running him over. The shots did not hit Wilson. A short chase then started---Wilson ditched the car not too far from the Phillips 66 and ran off.

A major manhunt lasted for several hours.

Area schools were put on a partial lockdown and the Hillsboro High School graduation was delayed by an hour. The manhunt was eventually called off but the investigation continued culminating with Wilson`s arrest in south St. Louis.

Higginbotham says Wilson is being held in St. Louis city---Jefferson County authorities plan to pick him up later Friday.